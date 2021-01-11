VICTORIA — A woman reported she was assaulted with a handgun.
The reported assault happened in the 2600 block of Nightingale Street on Jan. 10.
The offender used a handgun as a weapon, according to a Victoria Police report.
Airpods reported stolen
VICTORIA — A woman reported her Apple Airpods were stolen.
The wireless headphones, which are valued at $200, were stolen from a hotel in the 3100 block of Laurent Street on Jan. 10, according to a Victoria Police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 8 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and by deputies Jan. 11 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 52-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 8 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with racing on a highway causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Inez woman by deputies Jan. 8 on a warrant charging her with misappropriated financial property valued $150,000-$300,000 and exploitation of a child or elderly person.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 8 on a warrant charging him with assault involving a family member and on suspicion of violation of a bond and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 9 on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a weapon, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Edna man by officers Jan. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Jan. 9 on suspicion of violation of a bond.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Jan. 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Pasadena woman by troopers Jan. 9 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Jan. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Donna man by officers Jan. 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria man by deputies Jan. 11 on a warrant charging him with racing on a highway causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 11 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
