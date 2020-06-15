Women report assaults
VICTORIA – Three Victoria women reported being assaulted in separate incidents.
The 27-year-old reported she was kicked in the abdomen, which caused her pain, according to a Victoria Police report.
The assault happened at a home in the 800 block of Simpson Road on June 14.
A 24-year-old woman reported her hair was pulled and it caused her pain, according to a Victoria police report.
The door frame of a 2006 Jeep Commander and an iPhone 8 were damaged, as well, according to the police report.
The assault and damage happened at a parking lot in the 600 block of Fillmore Avenue on June 14.
A 66-year-old woman reported she was grabbed by the neck, which caused her pain, according to a Victoria Police report.
The assault involved a family member at a home in the 100 block of Cumberland Gap on June 14.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 12 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member by impeding breathing or circulation.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 12 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of a dangerous drug.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, injuring a child, elderly or disabled person with intent to cause bodily injury, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 12 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Alice man by deputies June 13 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers June 13 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers June 13 on an out-of-state warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers June 13 on suspicion of public intoxication, unlawful carrying of a weapon and deadly conduct with discharge of a firearm.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Port Lavaca woman by deputies June 13 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 13 on suspicion of theft of property valued less than $100 with previous convictions and warrants charging her with five Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers June 13 on a warrant charging him with unlawful restraint and assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 13 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated second offense.
- VICTORIA – A 20-year-old Victoria man by officers June 14 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Pharr man by deputies June 14 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 gram and possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 14 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A 2010 Dodge 1500 valued between $2,500 and $30,000 in a parking lot in the 4100 block of Houston Highway on June 15.
- VICTORIA – An iPhone 11 valued between $750-$2,500 in a parking lot in the 600 block of Fillmore Avenue on June 14.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old woman reported she was assaulted in a parking lot in the 200 block of Larkspur Street on June 14.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – An android phone valued $100-$750 from a home in the 1700 block of Cameron Street on June 14.
- VICTORIA – An iPhone XR valued $100-$750 from a home in the 4000 block of Nimitz Street on June 14.
