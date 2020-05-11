VICTORIA – A 32-year-old woman reported she was assaulted on May 8.
The assault happened at a home in the 1600 block of Constitution Street. The woman said a family member strangled her with no serious injuries, according to a Victoria police report.
Drugs stolen from car
VICTORIA – Prescription drugs were stolen from a vehicle on May 8.
The vehicle was parked at a home in the 3300 block of Cedar Street, according to a Victoria police report.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers May 8 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by deputies May 9 on suspicion of evading arrest with a vehicle or watercraft and warrants charging him with fleeing police and bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 61-year-old Victoria man by officers May 9 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury and by deputies May 11 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Bloomington man by deputies May 9 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers May 9 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officers May 10 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Bloomington man by deputies May 10 on suspicion of two counts of injury involving a child, elderly or disabled person and violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA –A 64-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies May 11 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury.
