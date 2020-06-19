VICTORIA – A 28-year-old woman was robbed on June 18 at a home in the 1900 block of Sam Houston Drive. A person pushed the woman and stole $600 from her, according to an incident report from the Victoria Police Department.
Lexus stolen
VICTORIA – A Lexus ES300 was reported stolen on June 18 from a 63-year-old woman in the 3600 block of Gayle Drive.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Miscellaneous items valued at less than $100 on June 18 from the Walmart SuperCenter in the 4100 block of Houston Highway.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 18 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 18 on warrants charging him with three Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers June 18 on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a continuous violence against family case, warrants charging him with violation of a bond or protective order, assault/stalking, continuous violation against family, assault causing bodily injury to a family member and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container and a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 18 on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 200 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 42-year-old Victoria woman by deputies June 19 on a warrant charging him with property theft between $100-$750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.