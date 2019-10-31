Woman robbed of phone
VICTORIA - A 42-year-old woman reported a robbery in a home in the 3600 block of East Forrest Street on Wednesday.
The offender assaulted her 42-year-old mother when she attempted to obtain a Samsung Galaxy cell phone from the victim at 7:30 p.m., police said.
Man arrested on suspicion of assaulting a family member
VICTORIA - A 46-year-old Victoria man was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assaulting a family member.
Officers arrested Joe Lewis Hernandez Jr. Thursday morning on suspicion of assaulting a family member and causing bodily injury, police said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Hernandez remained in jail.
Driver loses control, wrecks in heavy rain
VICTORIA - A driver lost controlled and rolled the 2012 Hyundai Elantra during heavy rain Wednesday night at Loop 463 and Airline Road.
The driver, identified as a minor, was able to get out of the car by the time police arrived, said Sgt. James Brewer, of the Victoria Police Department.
The driver was taken to a Victoria hospital to get checked.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 30 on suspicion of criminal trespassing and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Oct. 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Houston man by deputies Oct. 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, and on a warrant charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA - A 53-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 30 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated second offense case.
- VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Corpus Christi man by deputies Oct. 30 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 30 on a warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 30 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, 1-4 grams, and on a bond forfeiture charging him with possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Bay City man by deputies Oct. 31 on a warrant charging surety off bond with two counts of burglary of a vehicle and a warrant charging him with burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Telferner man by officers Oct. 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 31 on a warrant charging violation of parole.
