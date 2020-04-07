Generic police tape

Woman struck by relative

VICTORIA – A Victoria woman was attacked in her home by someone in her household, according to a Victoria Police Department report. Her attacker struck her head with their hands, the report said. The attack was reported at about 1 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Sam Houston Drive.

Woman charged with public intoxication

VICTORIA – A woman was arrested and charged with public intoxication Monday morning, according to a Victoria Police Department report. She was “in a public place intoxicated to the point where she was deemed a danger to herself,” according to the report. The incident was reported to police at about 3 a.m. Monday near the 1700 block of Azalea Street.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.