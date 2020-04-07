Woman struck by relative
VICTORIA – A Victoria woman was attacked in her home by someone in her household, according to a Victoria Police Department report. Her attacker struck her head with their hands, the report said. The attack was reported at about 1 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Sam Houston Drive.
Woman charged with public intoxication
VICTORIA – A woman was arrested and charged with public intoxication Monday morning, according to a Victoria Police Department report. She was “in a public place intoxicated to the point where she was deemed a danger to herself,” according to the report. The incident was reported to police at about 3 a.m. Monday near the 1700 block of Azalea Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.