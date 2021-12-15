Victoria police on Wednesday arrested 49-year-old Yoakum man on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, according to jail records.
The arrest took place at 3:27 p.m.
The man was booked into the Victoria County Jail, where he remained Wednesday evening on a bond of $10,000,according to online jail records.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria woman by Dec. 14 on suspicion of property theft valued at $100 — $750 and possession of a controlled substances less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 14 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 14 on a warrant charging her on four counts of Class C misdemeanors and on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by a Victoria County Fire Marshal’s Office official Dec. 15 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 15 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
