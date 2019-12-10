VICTORIA – A Yoakum man and Victoria woman were arrested on multiple drug charges about Monday.
Julian Alejandro Ramirez, 33, and Amanda Marie Ortiz, 30, were arrested by deputies about 7:30 p.m. on suspicion of money laundering between $15,000-$30,000, possession of marijuana between 4 ounces and 5 pounds, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 400 grams and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Ramirez was named in an additional charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and Ortiz was also charged with a Class C misdemeanor.
Both remained in custody Tuesday, each in lieu of bonds totally $80,500.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Tivoli woman by deputies Dec. 9 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 9 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an injury to a child, elderly or disabled with intent to cause bodily injury.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and deputies on a warrant charging him with theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Edna man by officers Dec. 9 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false or fictitious information.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Houston man by officers Dec. 9 on suspicion of unlawful use of a criminal instrument and burglary of vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 9 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a property theft less than $2,5000 with two or more previous convictions case.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Seadrift man by deputies Dec. 9 on an Attorney General's child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15 case.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Houston man by officers Dec. 9 on suspicion of unlawful use of a criminal instrument and burglary of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 9 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an evading arrest detention with a vehicle case.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 9 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 200 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 60-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 64-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated third or more offense case.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Mexican national by U.S. Marshals as a contract inmate.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old homeless woman by officers on suspicion of failure to identify, giving false or fictitious information.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old homeless man by U.S. marshals as a contract inmate.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Corpus Christi man by U.S. marshals as a contract inmate.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Edinburg man by U.S. marshals as a contract inmate.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 10 on violation of parole and suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 1300 block of Loma Vista Avenue on Dec. 9.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – An Apple iPhone X from a 21-year-old woman at a restaurant in the 4900 block of North Navarro Street on Dec. 9.
