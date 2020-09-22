Woman charged on bail jumping, failure to appear
VICTORIA — A 51-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 18 on a warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear and on a warrant charging her with bond forfeiture in a tampering with or fabricating physical evidence case.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on a warrant charging him with burglary of habitation.
Man charged with suspicion of controlled substance
VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Goliad man by deputies Sept. 17 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Woman charged with assault
VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 18 on a warrant charging her with assault causing bodily injury.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Edna man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Port O’Connor woman by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of resisting arrest, search or transport and a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 74-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 18 on five warrants charging him with forgery of a financial instrument and one warrant charging him with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000.
VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of an alcoholic beverage
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers Sept. 19 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Port Lavaca man on two warrants charging him with violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 20 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity and on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 20 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Houston woman by officers Sept. 20 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old San Antonio man by officers Sept. 20 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 18 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 20 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 20 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old McGregor woman by officers Sept. 20 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 20 on a warrant charging him with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 21 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 21 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana, and a class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Edinburg man by deputies Sept. 21 on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 21 on suspicion of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance, and a class C misdemeanor.
