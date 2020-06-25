Arrested
VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies on June 24 on a warrant charging him with being a fugitive from justice on an out-of-state warrant.
VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on June 24 on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria woman by deputies on June 24 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Brownsville man by deputies on June 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Palacios woman by deputies on June 25 on a contract warrant for another agency.
VICTORIA – A 34-year-old Corpus Christi woman by deputies on a contract warrant for another agency.
