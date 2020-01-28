ARRESTED
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 27 on a warrant charging bond forfeiture in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 28 grams case.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 27 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Hallettsville man by deputies Jan. 27 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 27 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 27 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by troopers Jan. 27 on suspicion of driving with an invalid licenses, suspension with a previous conviction without final resolution and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a robbery case and suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 27 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 27 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 400 grams, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 4 grams, possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility and unlawfully carrying a weapon.
- VICTORIA – A 30-yer-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a theft of a firearm case.
- VICTORIA – A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Jan. 28 on a warrant charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – A tool set from a GMC Sierra on Jan. 27 in the 3400 block of U.S. 59.
- VICTORIA – A Sony in-car stereo, 10-inch speaker, speaker box and speaker amp from a GMC Sierra 1500 on Jan. 27 on the 3400 block of U.S. 59.
