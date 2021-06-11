- ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by police Thursday on a warrant charging him with sexual assault of a child and two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substances less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation possession of a controlled substances less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Corpus Christi man by June 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of vehicle case.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers June 10 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an interfering with emergency request for assistance case.
- VICTORIA — A 72-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers June 10 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
- VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officer June 10 on a warrant charging her with resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor and by deputies on a warrant charging him with resisting arrest, search or transport.
- VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers June 10 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a assault of a police officer or judge case.
- VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Graham man by deputies June 10 on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers June 10 on a warrant charging him with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officer June 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers June 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old in the vehicle.
Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
- Correction: Grand jury declined to indict witness on capital murder charges
- Correction: Spoetzl Brewery invested $1 million in brewery upgrades
- Correction: Green Lake meeting held Thursday
- Correction: U.S. Customs and Border Protection supervisor's name misspelled
- Veterans left off list of those honored on Memorial Day
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- VISD nixes remote learning option for 2021-22 school year
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on solicitation of a minor charge
- State rests, defense calls first witnesses in Victoria capital murder trial
- Blotter: Woman arrested, accused of slashing landlord
- Texas Zoo to host a free dolphin research excursion out of Port Lavaca
- Investigator's testimony begins fourth day of Victoria capital murder trial
- 'A difficult process': At Harlingen shelter, migrants describe journey from Venezuela to Texas
- 40 to compete in Miss Golden Crescent Pageant
- UPDATED: Key witness in Victoria murder trial testifies
- Texas Water Safari back with chance at record breaking year
Commented
- Political cartoon for June 9 (6)
- Thursday is last day to register to vote in Victoria's special election (3)
- Rosie Renee Brown (3)
- Guest Column: Of geese, ganders and court-packers (3)
- 'Patching patches is not working': City of Victoria aims to strike balance between street maintenance and reconstruction projects (3)
- GOP candidate for governor to speak in Yoakum Wednesday (2)
- Officers testify to defendant's 'erratic' behavior on third day of Victoria capital murder trial (2)
- Letter: What happened to our Social Security? (2)
- Victoria County approves designation of reinvestment zone at port (2)
- Juan A. Ramos (1)
- Letter: Righteousness exalts a nation (1)
- 'A sore sight': Hundreds of minors, families housed in pop-up border facility (1)
- Editorial: Bad move: Abbott should not endanger children by refusing shelter (1)
- Vote to keep our democracy (1)
- John Cantu Sr. (1)
- James "Jim" Edwin Gault (1)
- 'A difficult process': At Harlingen shelter, migrants describe journey from Venezuela to Texas (1)
- 'The Amusement Park' Review: George A. Romero's lost PSA film about aging is more frightening than any of his zombie flicks (1)
Recent Comments
-
Rick Dockery said:
Can't even feel safe in your own neighborhood thanks to the government
-
Rick Dockery said:While homeless Americans scrounge for shelter. Just in Victoria we lack shelter. While legal aid is scarce for Americans. On the bright side, I have friends who came here when Chavez took over…
-
Elsie Spruill said:
My sincerest condolences to Rosie Brown's family.
Elsie K. Williams Spruill
-
Isaac Jefferson said:
Rest in peace ,God got you now.
The Jefferson family.
-
Angela Kidd said:Very disrespectful for anyone charged with murder to be out in the free world under any circumstances. The disrespect and hurt it adds to the pain that the deceased families are already strugg…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.