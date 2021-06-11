Generic police tape
  • ARRESTED
  • VICTORIA — A 42-year-old Victoria man by police Thursday on a warrant charging him with sexual assault of a child and two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 
  • VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substances less than 1 gram. 
  • VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation possession of a controlled substances less than 1 gram case.
  • VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Corpus Christi man by June 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unauthorized use of vehicle case.
  • VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers June 10 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping and failure to appear.
  • VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an interfering with emergency request for assistance case.
  • VICTORIA — A 72-year-old Victoria woman by officers June 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
  • VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies June 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
  • VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers June 10 on suspicion of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
  • VICTORIA — A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officer June 10 on a warrant charging her with resisting arrest, search or transport.
  • VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a Class C misdemeanor and by deputies on a warrant charging him with resisting arrest, search or transport.
  • VICTORIA — A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers June 10 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a assault of a police officer or judge case.
  • VICTORIA — A 26-year-old Graham man by deputies June 10 on suspicion of unauthorized use of vehicle.
  • VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers June 10 on a warrant charging him with unlawful carrying of a weapon.
  • VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by officer June 11 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
  • VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers June 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years old in the vehicle.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.