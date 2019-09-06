ARRESTS
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Sept. 5 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Muldoon man by officers Sept. 5 on a warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Sept. 5 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 5 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Detroit, Mich., woman by officers Sept. 5 on suspicion of prostitution.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 5 on a warrant charging him with unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
- VICTORIA – A 22-year-old San Marcos man by deputies Sept. 5 on two warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Shirtz man by officers Sept. 6 on a warrant charging him with theft of property between $100 and $750.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 6 on a warrant charging her with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 6 on suspicion of unlicensed carrying of a weapon, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 40 and 400 grams, tampering with identification numbers, failure to identify by giving false and ficititious information and seven counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 43-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 6 on a warrant charging her with forgery of a financial instrument.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and two Class C misdemeanors.
