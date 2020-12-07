ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on warrants charging him with criminal mischief and driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 4 on warrants charging her with theft of property valued $100-$750, and bail jumping.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Houston man by deputies Dec. 4 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and bail jumping.
- VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Dec. 4 on warrants charging her with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams and secure execution document by deception between $2,500-$30,000.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on warrants charging him with stalking and harassment.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 44-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on suspicion of criminal trespassing and on a warrant charging him with indecent exposure.
- VICTORIA — An 18-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 4 on a warrant charging him with burglary of a habitation.
- VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 5 on suspicion of burglary of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention and theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Cuero man by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Dec. 5 on suspicion of burglary of a building, criminal trespassing and warrants charging him with failure of a sex offenders duty to register and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 5 on warrants charging him with resisting arrest, search or transport, assault involving a family member, three counts of bail jumping, violation of a bond or protective order, interfering with emergency request for assistance and on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Mathis man by officers Dec. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 5 on suspicion of stalking.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 5 on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria woman by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Dec. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Yoakum woman by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of theft of property valued more than $2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Bloomington man by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria man by officers Dec. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
