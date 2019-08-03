ARRESTED
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers July 31 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies July 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a forgery of a financial instrument case.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Port Lavaca woman by troopers July 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Bloomington man by officers July 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, open alcohol container.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Point Comfort woman by deputies on a warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 52-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 1 on an Attorney General’s child support warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 1 on warrants charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member with previous conviction and two Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers

Aug. 1

on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by officers

Aug. 1

on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 1 ounces.
VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers

Aug. 1

on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Yoakum man by deputies

Aug. 1

on an Attorney General's warrant charging him with contempt of civil court.

VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals


Aug. 1 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an arson case and evading arrest or detention.


VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $100-$750.


VICTORIA – A 22-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on a warrant charging him with criminal mischief between $100-$750.


VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.


VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 1 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.


VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors.


VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.


VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by U.S. marshals Aug. 1 on violation of parole and deputies on a warrant charging him with surety off bond in a harassment of a public servant case.

- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Aug. 1 on warrants charging her with bond forfeiture in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case and bail jumping and failure to appear.

VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 1 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.


VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Yoakum man by officers Aug. 2 on suspicion of criminal trespassing, property theft less than $100 with a previous conviction and possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.


VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 2 on suspicion of burglary of habitation, with intent to commit other felony.

DeWitt County
- CUERO — A 36-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 18 on a warrant charging Count 1, sexual assault of a child and Count 2, indecency with a child by contact, and a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 46-year-old Burleson man by a Department of Public Safety trooper July 18 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 27-year-old Cuero man by a DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy July 18 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an abandon or endanger a child with imminent danger of bodily injury.
- CUERO — A 29-year-old Cuero man by a deputy July 18 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in a possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- CUERO — A 43-year-old Cuero man by a trooper July 18 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous convictions, and a capias pro fine charging firing or discharging of fireworks, fined $186.
- CUERO — A 25-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 18 on a charge of no seat belt by passenger; and Karnes County warrants charging theft of property, failure to appear in theft of property case and failure to appear in a theft of firearm case.
- CUERO — A 40-year-old Yorktown man by a deputy July 19 on a charge of driving while license invalid.
- CUERO — A 27-year-old Cuero man by a deputy July 19 on charges of no Texas fishing license, fined $362.70; no liability insurance, first offense, fined $604.50; and driving while license invalid, fined $427.70.
- CUERO — A 21-year-old Pflugerville man by a deputy July 19 on charges of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone and speeding 10% or more than 52 mph.
- CUERO — A 44-year-old Houston man by a deputy July 19 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- CUERO — A 46-year-old Cuero man by a trooper July 20 on a charge of driving while license invalid.
- CUERO — A 25-year-old Rosenberg woman by Cuero police July 22 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone
- CUERO — A 35-year-old Houston man by Cuero police July 22 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone.
- CUERO — A 34-year-old Houston man by Cuero police July 22 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces in a drug-free zone,
- CUERO — A 32-year-old Kenedy man by Cuero police July 23 on a charge of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration of more than15%.
- CUERO — A 36-year-old Westhoff woman by Cuero police July 24 on charges of assault of a public servant, resisting arrest, search or transport, and public intoxication. She was also arrested the same day by a deputy on two charges of aggravated assault of a public servant.
- CUERO — A 30-year-old Victoria man by a deputy July 24 on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 29-year-old Austin man by a trooper July 25 on charges of possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams, possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 32-year-old Yoakum woman by a trooper July 25 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an evading arrest with previous convictions case and possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- CUERO — A 40-year-old Yorktown woman by a deputy July 25 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in a delivery of marijuana case.
- CUERO — A 48-year-old Cuero man by a deputy July 25 on a warrant charging motion to revoke probation in an unlawful possession of a firearm by felon case.
- CUERO — A 30-year-old Victoria man by a deputy July 26 on a charge of driving while intoxicated, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft, evading arrest or detention, and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 32-year-old Yoakum woman by a deputy and state trooper July 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an evading arrest or detention with previous conviction case and a charge of possession of a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- CUERO — A 29-year-old Austin man by a trooper July 26 on charges of possession of a controlled substance between 4-400 grams. possession of controlled substance less than 28 grams and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 54-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 26 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- CUERO — A 34-yer-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 26 on charges of failure to identify giving false or fictitious information, and duty on striking fixture or highway landscape more than $200.
- CUERO — A 35-year-old Cuero man by a deputy July 27 on charges of driving while license invalid with previous conviction or suspension without final resolution, fined $466.70.
- CUERO — A 30-year-old Austin man by the Precinct 1 constable July 27 on Travis County warrants charging driving while license invalid with previous conviction, suspension without final resolution and fleeing a police officer.
- CUERO — A 21-year-old Cuero man by a deputy July 28 on two charges of criminal mischief between $2,500 -$30,000, and charges of unlawful restraint and theft of property between $100-$750.
- CUERO — A 28-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 29 on a capias pro fine charging criminal mischief, fined $496.
- CUERO — A 19-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 29 on a capias pro fine charging possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $641.
- CUERO — A 21-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 29 on capias pro fines charging possession of drug paraphernalia, fined $641.20; failure to appear in court, fined $436; disorderly conduct, fighting in public, fined $741; and a charge of assault.
- CUERO — A 31-year-old Yoakum man by a deputy July 30 on a Victoria County warrant charging criminal nonsupport.
- CUERO — A 25-year-old Yoakum woman by a deputy July 30 on a Victoria County warrant charging engaging in criminal activity.
- CUERO — A 26-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police July 30 on a Victoria County warrant charging possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- CUERO — A 19-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police July 30 on a charge of criminal trespass of a habitation or shelter.
- CUERO — A 38-year-old Plainview woman, by a deputy July 30 on a warrant charging violation of probation in an injury to a child, elderly or disabled person.
- CUERO — A 40-year-old Gonzales man by Cuero police July 31 on a charge of speeding 26-30 over posted speed, fined $296.
- CUERO — A 21-year-old Kenedy woman by a deputy July 31 on a warrant charging violation of probation in a theft of service between $30,000-$150,000 case.
- CUERO — A 26-year-old Yorktown man by a deputy July 31 on two alias capiases charging possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- CUERO — A 44-year-old Hallettsville man by a deputy July 31 on an alias capias charging criminal trespass, and an alias capias charging theft of service between $750-$2,500.
Goliad County
- GOLIAD — A 41-year-old Victoria woman by Goliad County sheriff’s office deputy July 21 on charges of resisting arrest or transport, public intoxication and disorderly conduct.
- GOLIAD — A 37-year-old Goliad man by a deputy July 22 on a charge of assault family violence to a household member with previous conviction.,
- GOLIAD — A 40-year-old Beeville man by a deputy July 24 on a charge of harassment.
- GOLIAD — A 49-year-old Goliad woman by a deputy July 26 on a charge of unauthorized absence from a community correctional facility.
- GOLIAD — A 47-year-old Houston man by a deputy July 27 on a charge of bail jumping and failure to appear.
- GOLIAD — A 31-year-old Goliad man by a deputy July 27 on a charge of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
City of Yoakum
- YOAKUM — A 56-year-old Yoakum woman by Yoakum police July 25 on warrants charging disobeying a stop sign, fined $199.10; failure to appear in a disobeying a stop sign case, fined $224; no driver’s license, fined $216.10; and failure to appear in a no driver’s license case, fined $244.
Juvenile Detained
- YOAKUM — A 14-year-old boy by Yoakum police July 24 on charges of criminal mischief and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was transferred to the Victoria County Juvenile Detention Center in Victoria.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a bar in the 4700 block of North Navarro Street on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured at a home in the 400 block of East Larkspur Street on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 100 block of Palmwood Drive on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at a parking lot in the 8700 block of North Navarro Street on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 6800 block of North Navarro Street on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 4800 block of Lone Tree Road on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 4800 block of Lone Tree Road on July 27.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 4100 block of North John Stockbauer Drive on July 28.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in a parking lot in the 6300 block of North Navarro Street on July 28.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at a highway/road in the 600 block of Warren Ave on July 28.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 4400 block of North Navarro Street on July 30.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old man reported he was assaulted with a handgun or pistol in the 1400 block of South Laurent Street on July 30.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured by a family member in the 100 block of Rebecca Lane on July 31.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old woman reported she was physically assaulted by a family member at a home in the 1200 block of Port Lavaca Drive on Aug. 1.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old woman reported she was assaulted and injured by a family member at a home in the 200 block of Sam Houston Drive on Aug. 1.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home in the 1400 block of Melrose Avenue on Aug. 1.
DAMAGED
- VICTORIA – A 2005 Ford Mustang in the 4100 block of Houston Highway. Between $100-$750 of damage to the front passenger window was reported on July 30.
- VICTORIA – A 2013 Ford Edge in the 200 block of Sam Houston Drive. Between $100-$750 of damage to the front passenger window was reported on July 30.
- VICTORIA – A 2012 Honda Civic in the 200 block of Palmwood Drive. Between $100-$750 of damage to the rear passenger window was reported on July 31.
- VICTORIA – A home in the 2900 block of Miori Lane. Between $750-$2,500 of damage to a television, PlayStation 4, Asus computer and external hard drive was reported on July 31.
BURGLARIZED
- VICTORIA – A home in the 3300 block of Cedar Street. A window and door were reported damaged on July 31, but no property was reported stolen.
- VICTORIA – A vehicle parked at a home in the 900 block of East San Antonio Street. A wallet, three Texas drivers licenses, six cash cards, a flat screen television, FM transmission and Social Security card were reported stolen on July 31.
