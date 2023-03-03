ARRESTED
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Mach 2 on suspicion of possession of marijuana more than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 2 on six warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors and one charge of suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Houston man by officer March 2 on three warrants charging him with theft of property between $100-$750, and two charges of possession of a controlled substance less than a gram
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by sheriff’s deputies March 2 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in an injury to a child/elderly or disabled person, criminal negligence case.
- VICTORIA – A 50-year-old Victoria man by sheriff’s deputies March 2 on two warrants each charging him with theft of property less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers March 2 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole and on suspicion of failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 36-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 2 on two warrants charging her with possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams and duty on striking unattended vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Bloomington man by sheriff’s deputies March 2 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespass.
- VICTORIA – A 35-year-old Victoria man by sheriff’s deputies on two warrants charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault of a family or household member with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers March 2 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 55 -year-old Victoria man by officers March 3 on a warrant charging him with theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers March 3 on a warrant charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 24-year-old Victoria man by sheriff’s deputies March 3 on a Calhoun County warrant charging him with driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Port Lavaca man by sheriff’s deputies March 3 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams, display a fictitious license plate and display of a fictitious motor vehicle registration.
DeWitt County
- CUERO – A 24-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Feb. 23 on suspicion of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and assault causing bodily injury.
- CUERO – A 40-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Feb. 23 on suspicion of criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- CUERO – A 26-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Feb. 23 on a Lavaca County warrant charging her with theft of property between $750-$2,500, and four class C misdemeanors.
- CUERO – A 40-year-old Yoakum man by Yoakum police Feb. 23 on suspicion of criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- CUERO – A 57-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Feb. 24 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
- CUERO – A 43-year-old Texas City woman by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 26 on a Harris County warrant charging her with burglary of a vehicle.
- CUERO – A 31-year-old Cuero man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 27 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
- CUERO – A 36-year-old Cuero woman by Cuero police Feb. 27 on suspicion of criminal trespass, driving while license suspended or invalid and display of expired license plates.
- CUERO – A 43-year-old Victoria man by Cuero police Feb. 27 on suspicion of public intoxication.
- CUERO – A 42-yer-old Cuero man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 28 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors.
- CUERO – A 58-year-old Nordheim man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 28 on a Karnes County warrant charging him with theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, and possession of a controlled substance less than a gram in a drug free zone.
- CUERO – A 22-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Feb. 28 on a warrant charging him with bail jumping/failure to appear.
- CUERO – A 47-year-old Cuero man by Cuero police Feb. 28 on suspicion of hindering apprehension or prosecution and failure to identify by giving false or fictitious information.
- CUERO –A 28-year-old Yoakum man by a state trooper Feb. 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
- CUERO – A 46-year-old Cuero man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 28 on a warrant charging him with violation of bond conditions.
- CUERO – A 46-year-old Yorktown man by sheriff’s deputies Feb. 28 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- CUERO – A 27-year-old Yoakum man by sheriff’s deputies March 1 on a charge of burglary of a building.
- CUERO – A 44-year-old Woodsboro woman by a state trooper March 1 on suspicion of two Class C misdemeanors and a warrant charging her with failure to appear.