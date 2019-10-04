ARRESTED
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on suspicion of theft of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 4 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Telfner woman by officers Oct. 4 on a warrant charging her with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officer Oct. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 3 on a warrant charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive with intent to give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Yoakum woman by deputies Oct. 4 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation for theft of property less than $2,500, second or more previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 4 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation for burglary of a habitation and having a prohibited substance or item in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 3 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 3 on a warrant charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and on suspicion of failure to identify a fugitive or give false information.
- VICTORIA – A 17-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on suspicion of theft of a firearm.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Bryan woman by officers Oct. 4 on suspicion of theft of a firearm, falsifying drug test results and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
ASSAULT
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 59-year-old Victoria woman reported Oct. 3 she assaulted with a deadly weapon on the 1100 block of East Nueces St.
ROBBERY
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 18-year-old Victoria woman reported Oct. 3 that her residence in the 100 block of Lantana Avenue was robbed.
