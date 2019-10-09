ARRESTED
Goliad County
- GOLIAD – A 60-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Sept. 30 on a charge of operating a vehicle with the wrong license plate or registration sticker.
- GOLIAD – A 20-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 1 on charges of no Texas driver’s license and speeding 10% above the posted speed.
- GOLIAD – A 41-year-old Goliad woman by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 1 on an out-of-county warrant charging injury to a child or elderly or disabled person with intent to commit serious bodily injury or mental abuse.
- GOLIAD – A 35-year-old Victoria woman by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 2 charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle and robbery.
- GOLIAD – A 49-year-old Goliad woman by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 2 on charges of possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams and possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- GOLIAD – A 59-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 3 on two charges of organized retail theft between $2,500-$30,000, a charge of aggravated perjury, and five out-of-county warrants charging theft of property between $2,500-$30,000, bail jumping and failure to appear felony, theft by check and two cases of organized retail theft between$750-$2,500.
- GOLIAD – A 21-year-old man, address not available, by a sheriff’s deputy Oct 4 on a charge of illegal entry into the U.S.
- GOLIAD – A 22-year-old Goliad man by a sheriff’s deputy on two charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- GOLIAD – A 36-year-old Fannin man by a sheriff’s deputy Oct. 6 on a charge of public intoxication.
Victoria County
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 48-year-old Yoakum woman by deputies Oct. 4 on a warrant charging her with property theft less than $2,500 with previous conviction.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Oct. 4 on warrants charging her with burglary of a habitation and possession of a prohibited item or substance in a correctional facility.
- VICTORIA – A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 4 on three warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – An 18-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 4 on a warrant charging him with evading arrest.
- VICTORIA – A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 4 on two warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
- VICTORIA – A 19-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of intoxicated assault with a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 53-year-old Bloomington man by officers Oct. 5 on two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 69-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage.
- VICTORIA – A 25-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 78-year-old Harlington man by deputies Oct. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 57-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 5 on warrants charging him with driving while intoxicated, bail jumping and failure to appear, and deputies on an Immigration Customs Enforcement detainer.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Tivoli man by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 60-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 39-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 26-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 62-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 56-year-old Sinton man by deputies Oct. 6 on suspicion of unlawful use of a vehicle.
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 6 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury involving a family member.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a warrant charging her with theft of property between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA – A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA – A 75-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on a warrant charging him with a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Louise man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 41-year-old Schroeder man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA – A 47-year-old Victoria man by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor.
- VICTORIA – A 30-year-old Houston woman by officers Oct. 7 on seven warrants charging her with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Oct. 7 on eight warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
- VICTORIA – A 38-year-old Victoria woman by officers Oct. 7 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open container of alcoholic beverage
STOLEN
- VICTORIA – Medicine valued at less than $100 from a home in the 5400 block of Lower Mission Valley Road on Oct. 4.
- VICTORIA – IPad valued at $1,000 from a Victoria home on Oct. 4.
ASSAULTED
- VICTORIA – A 37-year-old Bloomington man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home in the 200 block of Rio Grande Avenue on Oct. 5.
- VICTORIA – A 49-year-old Victoria man reported he was assaulted and injured at a home in the 200 block of Summer Lane on Oct. 5.
- VICTORIA – A 23-year-old Victoria woman reported she was assaulted and injured in a parking lot in the 100 block of Maplewood Drive on Oct. 6.
DAMAGED
VICTORIA – A window valued at $600 at a home in the 100 block of Deer Circle on Oct. 5.
