A body found in a burned SUV in Matagorda County was identified as a Victoria mother of two who taught CrossFit classes and worked as a dance instructor.
The woman in the vehicle was identified as Amanda Johnson, 38, by the Ford Bend County Medical Examiner's Office after a forensic investigation, said administrator D'Neal Krisch.
The cause of Johnson's death remains under investigation, Krisch said Thursday.
Johnson, known by many of her friends as "A-Rod," taught classes at CrossFit 302 in Victoria for about eight years, said Ray Bazan, the gym's owner. For the last several years, Johnson taught morning classes, arriving at the gym "like clockwork" at 5:10 a.m., Bazan said.
"She just liked to work out, she was always the type to stay in shape," Bazan said. "We just kind of hit it off."
Bazan described Johnson as a private person who was devoted to her work and her kids. She often brought her two children with her to the gym in the mornings, then helped them get dressed and ready for school once she finished teaching.
Johnson also taught at Victoria All Star Dance Academy and worked at Complete 360, a vitamin and nutritional supplements store.
Krissy LeAne, who took CrossFit classes with Johnson for several years, said Johnson was "such an inspiration" during her workouts.
"She always encouraged me to push my limits and actually knew what I was capable of even if I question myself at times," LeAne said.
The Victoria Police Department was informed that Johnson was missing at about 9 p.m. Saturday. At about 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Matagorda County deputies were dispatched to County Road 454 in Midfield, where they found a burned 2018 Ford Explorer with human remains inside.
Krisch said Thursday the vehicle was parked on a driveway leading to private property off County Road 454 when deputies found it.
The Matagorda County Sheriff's Office did not answer questions about the investigation into Johnson's death Thursday morning.
The last time Bazan saw Johnson, was Friday morning when she left the gym and told him she'd see him on Tuesday, just as she did every Friday. The gym's employees and members have been in "disbelief" since they learned about Johnson's death, he said.
CrossFit 302 is hosting a memorial workout in Johnson's honor at 9 a.m. May 1. The event is open to the public, Bazan said. Donations and proceeds will support her children and help pay for funeral expenses.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
