A break in a 16-inch water pipe in the 1000 block of East Airline Road in Victoria caused traffic delays Friday afternoon.
About 12:30 p.m. Friday, Victoria spokeswoman Ashley Strevel announced the break in a news release.
East Airline Road near Bluebonnet Street and Arroyo Drive is closed until further notice.
Victoria utility crews were on scene but no estimate for when the break might be repaired was available as of 1 p.m.
It's also unclear what caused the break.
