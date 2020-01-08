An occupied Victoria shed that was destroyed by fire should have had a smoke alarm inside, said the city’s fire marshal.
“Smoke alarms are extremely important. They give you the fastest way to be alerted – especially if you are asleep or outside,” Victoria Fire Marshal Tom Legler said Wednesday.
At 5:55 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a fire at 1306 E. Warren Ave. where they found fire burning two sheds connected by a canopy.
One of the buildings was being used as a workshop or storage area, Legler said. The other served as a living area for one person, he said.
Although neither sheds were occupied at the time of the fire, Legler said a 911 call reporting the blaze came from the larger house at the address.
But Legler was unsure whether a smoke alarm could have prevented the sheds’ destruction. He was also unsure how long the fire burned before firefighters were called.
A man who answered the door at the address Wednesday declined to comment about the fire and said those affected by the fire also did not wish to speak.
Fire investigators have yet to determine the fire’s cause, but Legler said it appeared to have started outside.
That fire significantly damaged the 12-foot-by-12-foot, concrete-foundation sheds, leaving them without power.
Smoke and heat caused damage throughout the buildings, he said.
American Red Cross representatives were notified about the fire and those affected, he said.
Red Cross representatives offer to fire victims essentials such as food, water, blankets and toiletries to those affected, said spokeswoman Jackie Drake.
They also help victims connect with community support services, she said.
There’s also help available for residents to prevent fires.
Officials with the Victoria Fire Marshal’s Office offer free smoke detectors and installation to city residents, Legler said.
Although new and renovated buildings are required to have smoke detectors to pass inspections from the city’s Development Services Department, older buildings often lack them, he said.
Currently, the fire marshal’s office has about 1,600 new smoke alarms donated by multinational chemical company LyondellBasell, which has offices in Victoria.
He expected those smoke alarms to be gone within nine months.
Legler said he is seeking permanent funding to pay for additional smoke alarms to be donated through an expanded fire safety program he plans to call “Fire Safety 2025.”
“There are still a couple of pieces falling together,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.