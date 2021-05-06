A Calhoun County grand jury has chosen to not indict Noe Rodriguez Paez, a 52-year-old Corpus Christi man accused of killing a toddler last year.
The grand jury reached that decision on Wednesday.
Paez was charged with intoxicated manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and was accused of striking Zaylen Gonzales, 3, with his pickup truck at a Port Lavaca parking lot.
This is a developing story and more details will be added as they become available. Check back here for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.