Calhoun County Crimestoppers is asking for the public's help in finding a Seadrift woman who has been missing for three years.
Suzanna "Suzie" Rodriguez Escobedo disappeared on Aug. 2, 2018, under suspicious circumstances, leaving a 4-month-old child behind alone in a travel trailer, according to a Crimestoppers news release issued Thursday.
Anyone with information about Escobedo is encouraged to contact the Crimestoppers hotline, which is anonymous.
"Do you think you might have information about Suzie but are scared to call? Crimestoppers is really anonymous. They can’t call you back. They don’t ask your name," according to the release.
Calhoun County Crimestoppers is offering a cash reward beginning at $500 and up to $1,000 or more for any information leading to the location of Escobedo or the arrest of a person involved in her disappearance.
"Your tip could be what is needed to bring Suzie home. You could have the information that can change everything," according to the release.
Crimestoppers can be reached at 361-552-2274.
