A capital murder defendant was sentenced to life in prison Friday after days of trial.
Jurors began deliberating the triple murder case about noon in Victoria.
Closing arguments began that morning in district court for defendant Emilio Macedo.
Macedo was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in November 2021.
He was accused of gunning down three men, Thomas Jones, 28; Sylvester Hernandez, 30; and Marty Jacob, 58; District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said in her closing argument.
After six hours of deliberation, jurors deadlocked on a capital murder of multiple persons charge but convicted Macedo on an aggravated assault charge accusing him of shooting a Victoria woman.
District Judge Eli Garza sentenced Macedo to life in prison for the assault. That charge’s sentence was enhanced because Macedo is a felon.
Filley Johnson said Macedo woke up at the residence where the shootings occurred and retaliated because his stash of Xanax and his phone were missing.
Macedo’s defense attorney, Keith Weiser, said in his closing argument Macedo was acting in self defense after he was attacked by Hernandez and threatened by Jones. Jones, Weiser said, also threatened to steal from Macedo.
“You have to decide, did he have reasonable fear for his life?” Weiser said. “He has a right to defend himself. Who are you going to believe?”
Filley Johnson disagreed, saying Macedo knew what he was doing and was not acting in self defense.
“Well, we are going to believe in the evidence,” Filley Johnson said, adding, “The physical evidence that he is presenting is not matching up to the bogus story he is telling.”
Filley Johnson said jurors should focus on Macedo.
“The case is about the lives of these people who lost their loved ones because of this man” she said.
“Nothing justifies what the defendant did to them,” Assistant District Attorney Jordan Fries said, adding, “When you go back to deliberate, find the defendant guilty of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.”