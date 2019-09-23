Trial began Monday morning for a man charged with the 2016 capital murder of an 18-year-old Victoria man.
Raheem Davon Jones, 22, is accused of wielding a bottle and fatally stabbing Vonsell Ramirez, an 18-year-old Liberty Academy student, in 2016.
With jury selection beginning Monday morning, opening statements were scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Victoria County Courthouse.
Trial proceedings are open to the public.
Jones is represented by Victoria attorney Micah Hatley.
Special prosecutor Eddie Wilkinson was appointed to prosecute the case after District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson recused herself.
Jones is one of three people who are accused of killing Ramirez during a drug deal in Victoria, according to previous statements by former Victoria County district attorney Stephen Tyler.
The two other accused defendants, Marissa Martinez, 21, and Braylen Wayne Snell, 22, face murder charges.
They are not yet scheduled for trial, according to court records.
