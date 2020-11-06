A sedan crashed into a utility pole in front of Victoria Motel on East Rio Grande Street Friday evening.
The driver, a 27-year-old man, was taken to Citizens Medical Center but was not seriously injured, said Officer Oscar Garcia, Victoria Police Department.
At about 5:30 p.m., the driver was traveling eastbound in the outside lane on East Rio Grande when he had a medical episode and lost control of the vehicle, Garcia said.
The sedan struck the utility pole, splintering it into several pieces and leaving part of the pole hovering above the sidewalk. The sedan continued another block and a half, said Benjamin Bolanos, who witnessed the accident, before coming to a halt in front of Taqueria La Frontera.
Loose wires were sticking out and debris was scattered across several parking lots on the side of the road.
Victoria police closed off the outside eastbound lane to traffic while they investigated the incident.
An ambulance from the Victoria Fire Department transported the driver to Citizens.
The crash remains under investigation.
