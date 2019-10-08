Crumbled brick and shattered glass lay behind the counter at the EZPawn, 3002 N. Navarro St. on Tuesday afternoon.
At about noon Tuesday, a gold sedan crashed into the storefront of the pawn shop.
Car hits building at 3002 N. Navarro St. No injuries, and driver is telling officers that there was a vehicle malfunction. A mechanic has not yet inspected the vehicle, a 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis. pic.twitter.com/OjkuueTtZZ— Morgan O'Hanlon (@mcohanlon) October 8, 2019
The driver of the 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis that hit the building, Pauline Ray, 82, of Victoria, told officers her car malfunctioned.
But Victoria Police Officer Emily Erickson said a mechanic has not yet inspected the vehicle to confirm malfunction.
City inspector Rick Madrid arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and confirmed that the building is structurally sound.
No injuries were reported.
A citation was not issued, according to officers at the scene.
