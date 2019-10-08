Car crashes into EZPAWN on North Navarro Street
Morgan O'Hanlon

Crumbled brick and shattered glass lay behind the counter at the EZPawn, 3002 N. Navarro St. on Tuesday afternoon.

At about noon Tuesday, a gold sedan crashed into the storefront of the pawn shop.

The driver of the 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis that hit the building, Pauline Ray, 82, of Victoria, told officers her car malfunctioned.

But Victoria Police Officer Emily Erickson said a mechanic has not yet inspected the vehicle to confirm malfunction.

City inspector Rick Madrid arrived at the scene shortly after the crash and confirmed that the building is structurally sound. 

No injuries were reported.

A citation was not issued, according to officers at the scene.

Morgan O'Hanlon is the business and agriculture reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or on Twitter @mcohanlon.

