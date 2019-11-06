After 21 years on the job, a career Victoria County peace officer says he knows what it takes to be a successful sheriff.
"I was brought up in this office," said Victoria native Justin Marr, who plans to seek the Republican party nomination.
Marr announced Monday his intention to seek the office of Victoria County sheriff.
Marr joins three other peace officers in announcing their candidacy to replace incumbent Sheriff T. Michael O'Connor. In pursuit of the party's nomination, he joins Victoria Police Detective Melissa Rendon-Wasicek, Crossroads peace officer Philip Dennis and Victoria business leader and reserve deputy Dale Fowler.
"I've been with that office for more than 21 years, and I've been one of the boots on the ground the whole time," he said. "That gives me that ability to know the needs of the citizens and the employees in the office."
In September, President Donald Trump nominated O'Connor to serve as the next U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Texas. It's unclear when that nomination will be confirmed by the Senate.
Marr said it's time for the office to be led from someone who began and served their entire career there.
"I feel we need a sheriff who is an in-house employee ... I think the office could use somebody who is more homegrown," he said.
Marr, a graduate of the Victoria College Law Enforcement Academy, was his class' valedictorian.
He also holds a Master Peace Officer's Certificate.
In 1998, he began his law enforcement career at the Victoria County Jail as a jailer.
During his time in the jail, Marr learned the inner workings of the sheriff's office and criminal justice system, he said.
And if elected, he said he would use that knowledge to improve the lives of rank and file peace officers.
According to a written statement announcing his candidacy, "He knows the business of law enforcement and will advance the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office by cultivating and improving lasting professional relationships with local public safety partners, county officials, regional public safety organizations and statewide public safety organizations."
In 2001, Marr joined the office's patrol division as a deputy and was promoted in 2006 and again in 2010 to the rank of sergeant.
As a field training officer, Marr has supervised, trained and mentored numerous deputies.
Marr has been married for the past 21 years and has two children.
He is also the son of District Judge Jack Marr, who is seeking reelection.
As a Victoria native and lifelong county resident, Marr said he decided to enter law enforcement out of a desire to serve his community.
"This is home for me," he said. "I have a deep interest in this community."
