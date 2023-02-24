A jury has convicted a 37-year-old man in a sex-assault case involving a child under 6.
District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said on Friday the man, John Lee Ruddick, of Victoria, was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child.
Jurors sentenced Ruddick to 25 years on the aggravated sexual assault conviction and 5 years of the indecency conviction after returning guilty verdicts on Thursday evening.
Filley Johnson said because the child was under 6 at the time, Ruddick is not eligible for parole on the aggravated sexual assault conviction.
Judge Eli Garza sentenced Ruddick to consecutive terms, basically stacking them for a 30-year term.
The victim, now 9 years old, "bravely testified at trial," Filley Johnson said.
"Our team was very impressed by the bravery of the 9-year-old child during testimony and intense cross-examination by the defense," she said.
Ruddick was indicted in August 2020. Due to the nature of the case, most records were sealed in December 2021.
The trial began on Tuesday, and the defense, led by attorney Brent Dornburg, moved for a mistrial, which was denied by Garza. Testimony continued into Wednesday and after prosecutors rested their case the defense asked the judge for a directed verdict, in which the judge determines there is only one logical outcome based on the law. This, too, was rejected.
On Thursday, the prosecution and defense presented their closing arguments and, again, the defense sought a mistrial. Again, it was rejected.
After 7½ hours of deliberations on Thursday, the jurors returned to court just before 6:20 p.m. and found Ruddick guilty.
Filley Johnson praised the work of Assistant District Attorney Zachary Miles, the lead prosecutor on the case, and Assistant District Attorney Alex Mansker.
"This was a hard fought win, and I am very proud of him," Filley Johnson said of Miles.
"Our office is grateful to the 12 citizens who sent a message with their verdict that the abuse of children will not be tolerated in Victoria County," the district attorney added. "We will continue to work with local law enforcement to protect our community’s most precious resource, our children."