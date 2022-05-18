One hundred and seven Texas peace officers lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021, with another 22 falling so far this year.
Victoria city and county officials gathered Tuesday morning in DeLeon Plaza to honor these heroes with proclamations, a wreath laying, and a solemn reading of the names of fallen Victoria County and Victoria officers.
Mayor Jeff Bauknight spoke first.
He proclaimed Tuesday’s memorial based on the 1962 Congressional Act creating National Police Week, which goes from May 11-17, and National Peace Officers Memorial Day, May 15. He also honored “the valor, service and dedication” of Texas peace officers.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller thanked all officers, living and dead, for their bravery and sacrifice.
Zeller quoted John 15:13, saying “No greater love has man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
A wreath was laid honoring the fallen as bagpipes played “Amazing Grace.”
All names of peace officers killed in the line of duty from January 2021 to the present were read aloud.
The event can be viewed on the Victoria Police Department’s Facebook page.
