Victoria Police Chief J.J. Craig was feasted with two going away gatherings this week as he leaves the city to become police chief in Richmond.

The first gathering was Monday at the Victoria Community Center. It was attended by federal, state and local elected officials, city employee, community members and others who have worked with Craig over his nine years as police chief.

On Tuesday, the police department held a private luncheon to honor him. His last day on the job was Tuesday.

