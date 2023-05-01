Chuck Young has been named the next police chief for the city of Victoria. Young has been deputy police chief for the Victoria Police Department.

“I am excited to have one of our own serve in this capacity,” City Manager Jesús A. Garza said in a prepared statement. “Chuck has a diverse set of experience in law enforcement, works well with our staff and has spent time within our community. Chuck’s leadership and knowledge of Victoria will help advance the great work our department does for the city and our community.”

Young’s promotion is effective May 15.

He replaces former chief Roberto Arredondo Jr. who left in December to return to the Dallas area.

In an interview with the Victoria Advocate last month, Young said he's helped the department beef up its technology and various stategies.

"We have brought a lot of technology to the town," he said. "We were able to get some funding, about $775,000 worth of license plate reader technology into town. Highway interdiction. We all know that … we are in between the border and Houston and a lot of criminal activity goes through us. We are taking measures that help with that."

He said he's been updating the "technological pieces" and bringing new tech to the city.

He said he's also taken a new look the city and how to police it.

"We took the city and divided it into two grids. … We focused our crime reduction into those two areas. … Probably 50% of the crime is happening in 15% of the geography."

Young has served as deputy police chief since 2021. He's been in law enforcement over 42 years, starting with the Dallas Police Department in 1980. He left the department as a major, shifting to the private sector with the Dallas Symphony Association, where he worked until joining the department in 2019. Young’s “passion for servant leadership, community involvement and crime reduction,” as he put it, brought him to Victoria.

Young earned more than 250 awards and commendations in law enforcement, including Officer of the Year and five life-saving awards, one of which involved his help rescuing a woman from a burning home. Most recently, he earned the Victoria Police Department’s Leadership Award for his leadership contributions and advancements to the department.

Young graduated in 2014 from the Caruth Police Institute Executive Leadership Series VII. In 2018, he graduated summa cum laude from Midwestern State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and holds a Master Peace Officers license. This summer, he will attend the Senior Management Institute for Police in Boston and graduate in 2024 with his master’s degree in criminal justice.

A thorough search was conducted to fill the police chief vacancy. The city selected executive recruitment firm Mosaic Public Partners to help in the search.

Young said he is “very fortunate and grateful” to have been selected chief.

“I’m humbled by the experience and opportunity given to me since working here in Victoria,” Young said in a prepared statement. “Since my wife and I moved here, we’ve received nothing but warmth and support from staff and this community. I look forward to helping build upon the successful work of this department, and together, working toward its continued advancement.”