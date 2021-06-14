A woman pled guilty to murder charges Monday in connection to a 2019 Goliad killing and was sentenced to 20 years in state prison.
Jade Culpepper, 28, had been charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment for the June 2019 death of Nathan Cortinas.
Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, who negotiated the plea deal along with District Attorney Rob Lassmann, said that Cortinas' family participated in the agreement "as much as a victim's family can" and was relieved to avoid another trial.
"We are happy with the outcome," Poynter said. "No trial is a guarantee."
Neither Culpepper's defense attorney, Stephen Cihal, nor Cortinas' family could be reached for comment Monday afternoon.
Along with her prison sentence, Culpepper must pay a $1,000 fine along with court costs and attorneys' fees. Poynter said she will be eligible for parole after 10 years.
Culpepper has already served 714 days in jail, which will be deducted from her sentence.
Culpepper's co-defendant, Daniel Mendoza, 20, received a 99-year max sentence in early April after a jury convicted him of killing Cortinas and injuring Cortinas' girlfriend Brianna Bexley, 20, while the couple and their infant son were inside a car parked outside a home near the intersection of South Mt. Auburn and West Franklin streets in Goliad.
During Mendoza's trial, two witnesses charged with lesser crimes in connection to the murder testified that Culpepper had called Cortinas to lure him to the location where the shooting occurred.
While Texas law places equal responsibility on those who perpetrate crimes and those who assist them, Poynter said it is often difficult to achieve the same punishments for defendants like Culpepper who are accused of being accessories to a crime.
"In practicality, when jurors make a decision, they make a punishment finding based on what your involvement was," he said. "What she did was criminal, but she was not as culpable from a jury’s standpoint."
Culpepper's plea deal was reached two years and one day after the murder occurred.
"We are very cognizant of the amount of time that has gone by," Poynter said. "It affects witnesses' memories. It affects everything."
Co-defendants Jose Hernandez and April Beveridge, who face lesser charges in connection to Cortinas' death, are due back in court in July.
