The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 26-year-old man who was reported overboard from a cruise ship Thursday near Galveston.
About 8:45 p.m., Coast Guard officials at the Houston-Galveston sector were notified of a man who had gone overboard from the Carnival Dream, a 1,004-foot cruise ship operated by the Carnival Cruise Line.
The ship can carry up to 1,367 crew members and 3,646 passengers, according to Carnival.
After the man was reported overboard, Coast Guard officials issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a helicopter and search plane.
The man had not been found as of Friday morning.
