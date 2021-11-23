Victoria firefighters were dispatched to a burning two-story house on East Colorado Street on Tuesday afternoon.
About 1:15 p.m., emergency responders were called to the house, 1006 East Colorado St., for a "full-involved fire," said Assistant Fire Chief Shannon Martin, Victoria Fire Department.
"They could see flames already coming out of the windows," he said.
Martin said the fire was mostly extinguished by 1:30 p.m., and no injuries were reported.
The house was being used for storage, and no one lived there full time, Martin said. It sustained significant damage from the fire.
A cause of the fire was not immediately known. The Victoria Fire Marshal's Office will conduct the investigation, Martin said.
This story is developing. Check back for more details.
