Most people don't interact with law enforcement officers on a regular basis, but when they do, it is often on the worst day of their lives.
"Imagine you've had something traumatic happen to you. It’s bad enough you have to talk with an officer, but to have someone show up with cameras – that just adds stress on the victims," said Victoria County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Roy Boyd, adding, "They are at a low point in their life."
That's why Boyd said if it were up to him, he would probably have Victoria County pass on inviting "Live PD" camera crews to join deputies on emergency calls and patrols.
"We don't want it to become a sideshow," he said.
If residents became wary of calling 911 out of fear they could be captured by cameras and broadcast to millions of viewers, then law enforcement officers' jobs would become that much more difficult, he said. Even if show producers secure consent forms from those recorded, Boyd said the idea feels wrong.
"That is the last thing we need," said Boyd, who prefers watching "The Andy Griffith Show" with his children.
DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen said he sees the logic in this way of thinking.
Bowen said although he is committed to transparency and promoting good public relations with his constituents, his deputies' job is paramount, and even the possibility of hindering them is not worth it.
"It's important for folks to remember that is entertainment," he said about the show. "This is business."
And while law enforcement officials who have participated in the show said camera crews did not get in their way, Bowen recalled one instance that contradicted that claim.
As a peace officer at a former post in Hillsborough County, Fla., Bowen had the opportunity to be filmed on "Cops."
While engaging in a vehicle pursuit with a camera operator riding shotgun, he made a sharp turn and suffered a minor, albeit painful, surprise.
"He smacked me in the head with the camera," Bowen said. "I would rather have my folks cognizant of what they are doing."
