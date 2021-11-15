Condemned home in downtown Victoria damaged by fire

A condemned two-story house in downtown Victoria caught fire Monday morning, sustaining some interior damage.
The house, which is located in the 400 block of West Juan Linn Street, just blocks from De Leon Plaza, caught fire shortly after 7 a.m., said Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox. The fire started towards the rear of the home on the bottom floor and moved upwards towards the attic.
There were no injuries related to the fire, and nobody was living inside the building at the time, he said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
More than a half-dozen Victoria Fire Department vehicles, including four fire trucks and two ambulances, arrived on scene. Fox said roughly 18 people responded to the fire, bringing it under control within 30 minutes.
Two firefighters on a ladder truck could be seen spraying into the front of the structure at 10:30 a.m.
When older homes catch fire, the fire can spread more easily, Fox said.
"The construction of that era, early 1900s, late 1800s, poses challenges for firefighting operations," he said. "We call it a 'balloon frame' construction, which allows a fire to move up from the first floor to the second floor really easily."
However, this risk can be mitigated if owners take precautions such as installing smoke detectors and ensuring proper electrical wiring, Fox said.
The West Juan Linn Street property is valued at $52,660, according to Victoria County Appraisal District records.
Fox said firefighters were treating the property as "dangerous and hazardous" because of its age and the damage caused by the fire.
While he expected the department's response to wrap up by noon, firefighters would return to the property Monday to check on its condition, he said.
