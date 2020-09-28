A 55-year-old Victoria man remained hospitalized Monday after a Saturday-night collision in which his motorcycle struck the rear of a truck near The Texan convenience store, police said.
Mauricio Perez, 55, was in serious but stable condition at a hospital in San Antonio as of Monday afternoon, said David Brogger, senior police officer with the Victoria Police Department.
Perez was driving a motorcycle and crashed into the rear of a Ford F-250 in the 7300 block of North Main Street, about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.
One of the occupants of the truck, Sarah Biffle, is a part-time paramedic, and sprung into action by calling 911 and holding Perez to stabilize his spine until first responders arrived, she said.
Perez was initially transported to a Victoria hospital with a broken leg and bleeding from his head before he was transported to San Antonio
No citations have been issued and no arrests have been made, Brogger said, but the investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Currently, police believe Perez’s failure to control his speed contributed to the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.