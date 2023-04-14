Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding the location of Erin Pedraza.
Pedraza, 21, is named in an outstanding warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant was issued on March 13.
He stands 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
People who are wanted may be armed. The public is never encouraged to attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself.
Anyone with information on Pedraza’s whereabouts is asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200 or submit a tip by using the “P3 Tips” app on your Android or Apple Device or by visiting our website, crimestoppersvictoria.com. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.