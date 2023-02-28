Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking information regarding the location of Jamie Leigh Johnson.
Johnson has an outstanding warrant charging her with bond forfeiture on manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and tampering with or fabricating evidence. She also has a second warrant charging her with bond forfeiture on a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
The warrants were issued on Feb. 16.
She is 31 years old, stands 5 feet, 7 inches and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Johnson, are asked to call Victoria Crime Stoppers at 572-4200 or submit a tip by using the “P3 Tips” app on your Android or Apple Device or by visiting our website, crimestoppersvictoria.com. All tips are anonymous and if you give information that leads to arrest or charges being filed, you could earn a cash reward.