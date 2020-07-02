Texas game wardens want Crossroads boaters to stay safe during this Fourth of July weekend.
"Texas Parks and Wildlife game wardens are planning for a busy weekend ahead of this holiday weekend around the Texas coast," said Game Warden Chelsea Bailey, in a news release.
Game wardens will be out and enforcing laws such a boating while intoxicated, which is a Class B misdemeanor.
They will also check for current boat registration, proper water safety equipment and life jackets on children younger than 13.
Boat operators are also required to wear a safety ignition kill switch.
"The safety ignition kill switch is equipped on most motorized boats, but it requires the operator of the boat to clip it on when going greater than headway speed," according to the release. “By simply clipping the safety ignition kill switch onto your life jacket, belt loop, or wrist, this could mean saving the life of a boater.”
During this year's Memorial Day weekend, game wardens made contact with 161 vessels in the Crossroads, issuing 25 citations and 24 warnings for boating safety violations.
They also arrested five people for boating while intoxicated and one person for another, unspecified crime.
Additionally, boaters are advised to be wary of the heat and their alcohol consumption on and off the water.
Temperatures were expected to reach near 100 degrees on the Fourth of July, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.