Crossroads residents chime in on impeachment trial
- Advocate Staff Report
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for Reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Kingsville man dies in Karnes County highway crash
- Four Republicans seeking Victoria County sheriff's office set themselves apart in debate (w/video)
- Freshman earning her place for Victoria West
- Blotter: Woman bit on ear by ex-boyfriend
- Crossroads retailer welcomes temporary FDA ban on flavored e-cigarettes
- Know before you dine out – read this week's restaurant inspection reports
- New Victoria Main Street director ready to forge new downtown vision
- Area athletes ready to make commitments official
- Former VISD wrestling coach rescheduled for court later in February
- Victoria ISD looks to redraw attendance lines
Commented
- Guest column: Questions remain unanswered about being a Second Amendment Sanctuary County (7)
- Victoria commissioners reject calls for forensic audit of Harvey spending (7)
- Fowler leads in overall campaign contributions ahead of primary (6)
- Guest column: Second Amendment Sanctuary silliness invites federal reprisals, increased federal enforcement (5)
- 3 Hallettsville school officials cleared of charges days before failure to report abuse trial (3)
- Free income tax service available with AARP Tax-Aide (3)
- ‘God-given right’: Victoria County becomes Second Amendment sanctuary county (2)
- Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation: Promises made, promises kept (2)
- Victoria County may become a Second Amendment sanctuary county (2)
- Letter: Reader shares views of presidential candidates (5)
Recent Comments
-
Victoria Advocate Editorial Board said:
For more on the story, we encourage all to read previous stories on our projects page: https://www.victoriaadvocate.com/projects/special_reports/victoria_county_emergency/
-
Michael Gomez said:
Accusations without evidence leads to collective punishment.
-
marc a. hinojosa said:
they (council) should support it...it's the right thing to do.
-
Glenn Wilson said:
Agreed, James. And election day is coming up,
-
Glenn Wilson said:
Mike, it's better to be wrong expecting the worst than assuming the best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.