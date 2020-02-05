Richard Andrew DeAses

The fact that the U.S. Senate ... would be so willing to have a hand in coordinating a cover-up that is so plain to see with one eye and half a brain genuinely astounds me. If our founding fathers could see America today ... they would have voted to stay a colony. Richard Andrew DeAses, 29, Victoria, Independent
Wendy Hughes Garcia

I sat in front of my TV for days and I listened to hours upon hours of all of the testimony and I did not hear anything that could constitute as first-hand information. All of it was secondhand or hearsay. How do you impeach somebody on that? I really think this has been a big waste of time and taxpayer money. This close to an election let the people decide at the ballot box and let Congress get back to work on the things that we really should be focused on. Wendy Hughes Garcia, 40, Victoria, conservative-leaning Independent
Alma Pachpeo

The Republicans were kind of corrupt in not wanting witnesses to come and testify. They are trying to keep Trump in and say he did not commit a crime without all the facts. Alma Pacheco, 18 Port Lavaca
John Garcia

This has been a partisan witch hunt. I do believe he (Trump) was inappropriate in asking, but I don’t believe it rises to the level of impeachment ... this is going to be detrimental as we move forward. John Garcia, 54, Victoria, Republican
Matthew Grunder

If they don’t really have any evidence, then how can they really justify impeaching him? Innocence before guilty, am I right? There are things that I think Donald Trump has done that have been questionable, but not to justify removing him. Matthew Grunder, 35, Victoria, Republican
Camree Crober

(The Democrats) did this late in the game and Trump probably should be removed, but we’re about to have another vote anyway. Even if he actually was voted out, we probably would be even more screwed with Mike Pence. Camree Crober, 20, Port Lavaca, Democrat
