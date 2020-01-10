Law enforcement cooperation and heightened awareness among residents are essential in combating a new kind of crime known as "jugging," authorities said.
With at least two Victoria juggings under investigation, authorities are asking the public to be wary.
"We want people to know that this is happening so they can take precautions," said Chief Deputy Roy Boyd, Victoria County Sheriff's Office, on Friday.
He had no explanation for why the crime had come to be known by that name.
"'Jugging' is not a legal term; instead it is a slang term used by criminals and law enforcement,'" said Senior Police Officer David Brogger, spokesman for the Victoria Police Department. "It is actually the burglary of a motor vehicle with a twist."
Jugging, they said, is the practice of following a driver from a bank or ATM and stealing the money from the vehicle when the driver exits at another location.
Wednesday, two juggings were reported in Victoria, said Brogger, adding no arrests have been made.
"This is a very active investigation, and the VPD is following up on all leads," Brogger said.
A man found empty cash envelopes were stolen from his vehicle while it was parked outside his workplace.
Earlier that morning, he had withdrawn cash from a Victoria bank before depositing the money into another bank, leaving behind the empty envelopes in his vehicle.
Another victim was less fortunate and lost "a large amount of cash" after making a similar withdrawal from a Victoria bank, Brogger said.
While eating lunch, a person informed that victim that a window was broken on his or her vehicle.
The victim returned to the vehicle to find the cash missing.
Security camera footage captured a black Nissan Altima and man wearing a dark hoodie, Brogger said. Both are suspected to be involved in the jugging.
Tuesday, authorities arrested at least two Houston men, accusing them of stealing withdrawn money from Victoria vehicles after their drivers had just visited banks and other locations.
A Refugio County deputy stopped a vehicle carrying two men whom Boyd said had been connected to four juggings in Victoria that day.
Chazz Davis, 35, and Jessie Lee Hubbard, 30, were arrested for various offenses, including engaging in organized criminal activity.
Authorities identified the men's vehicle by comparing recordings captured by cameras at the locations of the suspected thefts and images taken by cameras between Victoria and Houston, he said.
Comparing those recordings and finding the men's vehicle, he said, required cooperation between various police departments and sheriff's offices.
"It's interagency cooperation that brings these cases to a successful conclusion," he said.
Juggers, Boyd said, will often park near banks or ATMs and steal the withdrawn money from inside the vehicles after drivers park and exit.
To avoid being a victim of such crimes, Boyd said drivers should avoid leaving money in their vehicles and conceal money and money bags when exiting a bank or ATM location.
Residents should also be wary of their surroundings and check for anyone following them, he said.
And drivers should limit their number of stops after making a withdrawal, Brogger said.
Juggers can take as little as 10 seconds to steal money from parked vehicles, Boyd said.
Police agree that speed is a common element in the crimes.
"The offenders will park away from the area the victim goes to and once the area is free of potential witnesses," Brogger said. "The offending driver will pull their vehicle next to the victim’s vehicle, and an occupant will break a window on the victim’s vehicle. They enter the victim’s vehicle and steal the envelope or bank bag which the victim left in their car. Then they are gone. The whole thing is planned out and happens very quickly."
In fact, Davis and Hubbard had purchased items that could be used for such a quick burglary, including a glass punch, crowbar and black ski masks in Corpus Christi, he said.
But Boyd added that residents should be aware that juggers may sometimes even rob drivers rather than burglarize their vehicles.
In June, a Wharton County constable and deputies arrested three men after Victoria police broadcast a description of their vehicle to nearby law enforcement offices.
Those men, Damarkus Ridgeway, 29; Marcellous Ethridge, 26; and Conrade Miller, 23; were arrested on suspicion of burglary of a motor vehicle and engaging in organized crime, Brogger said at the time.
Miller and Ridgeway are charged and moving toward trial, but Victoria County court records show no pending case for Ethridge.
The three Houston men are accused of stealing more than $10,000 from a pickup after its driver had just visited a bank.
Authorities in Victoria and the county, Boyd said, have seen juggings become more common within the past several years.
In 2017, two Houston men were arrested after a high-speed chase and foot search in Jackson County.
The men were accused of following a Victoria Toyota dealership employee from the bank and robbing her of about $780.
