Deputies arrested a Cuero man Thursday on a warrant charging him with aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Drelyn Allen Perez, 21, was arrested at 12:53 a.m. and booked into the Victoria County Jail, according to jail records.
Perez was arrested on a warrant out of Goliad County.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Hallettsville woman by officers April 19 on a warrant charging her with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Houston man by deputies April 19 on warrants charging him with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 and bond forfeiture in a theft of property between $2,500-$30,000 case.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Hallettsville man by officers April 19 on a warrant charging him with violation of parole.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by officers April 19 on suspicion of tampering with a government record and failure of a drug test with a falsification device and two warrants charging him with Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 58-year-old Victoria man by officers April 19 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and theft of a firearm.
VICTORIA — A 62-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 19 on suspicion of theft of a firearm, unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Bloomington woman by officers April 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 20 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transport.
VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers April 20 on suspicion of burglary of a habitation and a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria woman by officers April 20 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Bloomington man by officers April 20 on warrants charging him with two Class C misdemeanors and unauthorized use of a vehicle.