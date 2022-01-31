A Cuero man lying in the highway was run over early Monday morning in U.S. 183, about about 8 1/2 miles south of Yoakum.
At about 6:15 a.m. a truck tractor driver, who was towing a tanker, was traveling south and saw a car on the shoulder of the highway, but because of the darkness did not see the man lying in the roadway. He drove over the man, said Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Ruben San Miguel.
Jeffery Allan Gonzales, 55, of Cuero, was pronounced dead at the scene by DeWitt County Justice of the Peace Peggy Mayer. She ordered an autopsy be perform on Gonzales at the Central Texas Autopsy in Lockhart.
The truck driver, Ben Matthew Williams, 58, of Victoria, was not injured, San Miguel said.
Officials do not know why Gonzales was in the road, he said.
The incident remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
