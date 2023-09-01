Cuero woman arrested in connection with shooting

A 25-year-old Cuero woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Wednesday shooting, Victoria Police Department spokesman said.
At about 5:46 p.m. Wednesday officers responded to a shooting on the 600 block of East Warren Avenue.
They located a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a leg in the parking lot. He was transported to a Victoria hospital where he remained in stable condition Friday, according to a news release from the police department.
During the investigation, an arrest warrant was issued for the 25-year-old woman.
The woman, Marcella Elda Rea, was located at 2:32 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Woodlawn Street. and was arrested, according to the news release.
She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Victoria County Jail.
She remained in the jail as of Friday on a $100,000 bond, according to the jail reports.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Edna woman by officers Aug. 31 on suspicion of possession of a dangerous drug and marijuana under 2 ounces.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Telferner man by officers Aug. 31 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 31 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with vehicle, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Conroe man by deputies Aug. 31 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention, unauthorized use of a vehicle, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria woman by officers Aug. 31 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 31 on Travis county warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and driving while intoxicated, third or more offense, and Hay County warrants charging him with burglary of habitation and assault of a family or household member with previous conviction.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 31 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers Aug. 31 on suspicion of forgery of a governmental or national instrument, money or security.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Aug. 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in an assault causing bodily injury to a family or household member two times within 12 months case.
- VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Sept. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 1 on suspicion of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance under 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 57-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 1 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers Sept. 1 on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief between $100-$750.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Sept. 1 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second offense, and possession of a dangerous drug.