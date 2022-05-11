The use of fentanyl, an opioid 100 times stronger than morphine and far more deadly, is on the rise in the Crossroads.
“It only takes 2 mg to kill you. That’s the size of the head of a pencil,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Richard T. Sanchez at a news conference Wednesday.
It is used by illicit drug manufacturers to make other drugs, such as meth, more potent. Many users are unaware of the presence of the killer substance, according to Tree House Recovery of California.
About 11 a.m., local, state and federal law enforcement officials held a presentation at the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office debuting a new public awareness “One Pill Can Kill” campaign to combat the “devastating impact” of fentanyl in Crossroads communities. The campaign will include awareness billboards in Victoria, Cuero, Goliad, Port Lavaca and Ganado.
The sale and use of illicit fentanyl has taken hold in the Crossroads area, Sanchez said.
“Numbers don’t lie. Within the Houston division within the last six months, we’ve seen an increase of up to 60% in seizures,” Sanchez said.
In response, the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Drug Enforcement Administration and other programs to launch a fentanyl awareness campaign, including billboards throughout the area. The physical billboards are scheduled to be up in the next few weeks. The digital billboards, which will appear at 15 locations in Victoria for 10 seconds at a time, were up as of Wednesday.
Two billboards will be located in Victoria with one at North Navarro Street just south of Business 59 and another at South Laurent Street just south of East Santa Rosa Street. One will be located in Cuero on U.S. 59 about 0.6 miles south of SH 72. Another will be in Goliad on U.S. 59 about 0.25 miles east of Wright Street. In Port Lavaca, there will be one at SH 35 about 0.75 miles west of the causeway bridge and another in Ganado on County Road 710 just north of U.S. 59.
The billboard campaign is the result of a partnership between officials from the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office, Houston High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program, Drug Enforcement Administration, Texas A&M University Opioid Task Force and Billy T. Cattan Recovery Center in Victoria.
The billboards feature the photo of a Ian Mackay, 19, who died of a fentanyl overdose from a single pill laced with the drug. Beneath the photo, viewers will find phone numbers for addiction recovery services.
“We hope a quick glance at these billboards will start off conversations and enhance our enforcement operations in the area,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez added that fentanyl is manufactured in labs in Mexico and delivered illegally to the Crossroads.
Texas A&M Opioid Task Force Project Coordinator Charles Boswell said that the Golden Crescent Regional Recovery Initiative will host a Substance Use Disorder Symposium May 25-26 at the Victoria Community Center.
The symposium will focus on harm reduction tools, including treatment and prevention. The event is free to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.