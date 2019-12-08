A wreck near Meyersville early Sunday morning killed 47-year-old Keith Carlos Smith, of Victoria.
According to Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, Smith was traveling south on FM 237 near Meyersville when the crash occurred.
He said the truck-tractor Smith was driving was towing a semitrailer hauling crude oil. The rear tires of the semitrailer are believed to have rolled off the road while the driver was navigating a left turn.
San Miguel said this caused the truck tractor to side-skid, veer off the road and roll onto its left side in the grassy shoulder.
Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace John Miller at 1:34 a.m.
San Miguel said DPS is conducting an investigation into the cause of the wreck.
