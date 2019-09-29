A tire, kitchen knife and other scattered wreckage still lay at the corner of SH 185 and Canal Road on Sunday afternoon where four people were pronounced dead after a wreck that occurred about 1 a.m.
Evelyn Acosta, 37 of Port Lavaca, and her boyfriend, Juan Carlos Zavaleta-Corado, 29, of Bacliff, were traveling southwest on SH 185 toward their home in Bloomington when the crash happened.
Acosta’s daughter, Margarita Rivera, 20, said authorities told her at the scene that another vehicle failed to yield the right of way at a turnaround and struck the red Ford pickup carrying her mother.
The other vehicle, a 1995 Chevrolet 350 PU, carried three people. The driver, 20-year-old Rogelio Rodriguez, of Victoria, survived, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Ruben San Miguel.
San Miguel identified the two who died in the Chevrolet as 37-year-old Lupe Baladez and 50-year-old Isabel Baladez.
San Miguel said the truck was unable to avoid the second vehicle, and both cars traveled off SH 185 into a grassy barrow ditch. The Chevrolet struck a utility pole on the drivers side behind the rear passenger door and came to rest upright facing North. The Truck came to rest facing North on its side.
San Miguel said everyone in both vehicles was wearing their seat belts and that the investigation is ongoing.
San Miguel said Rodriguez is currently in stable condition at Citizens Medical Center.
Rivera said her mother was a good person who was willing to help anyone, regardless of their story.
