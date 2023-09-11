Victoria County's Democratic chairman said he is tired of his party attacking people during a resignation speech delivered before commissioners Monday.
"Tribal politics does not enhance the quality of our democracy. The majority of the electorate in Victoria County are not horrible, backwards, and deplorable just because they vote for a Republican candidates," Wagner said in his speech. "Democratic ideals in and of themselves are not enough."
Wagner presented a speech that lasted about 15 minutes during the public communication period, reflecting on many other topics such as the death of his father, the work he's done for the party and the reasons for his departure. In an interview after the meeting, he explained his perspective.
"The Democratic Party is going into a different direction than I am capable of leading it," Wagner, who served in the position for two years, said, adding, "Instead of attacking people on faith and instead (of) attacking people that are conservative, we should try on bringing them into our tent ... We've had some success, but it's just to the point now that there's so many of these voices who don't want to do that, and I don't think that I could lead that party anymore."
Former Victoria County Democratic Chairwoman Pat Tally disagreed with Wagner's description of the local party.
"It should be clear to anyone who knows people in the local Democratic Party that Woodrow has presented a very distorted view of his relationship with the local party," Tally said in a written statement.
She said that the party is currently in the process of orienting a new chairman and was not expecting Wilson's speech.
"We did not expect, nor do we deserve the embarrassing sermon delivered this morning, but it may shed light on the undeniable difficulties we have been dealing with these past two years," she said.
After his speech, commissioners expressed their thoughts about Wagner and his impact on the community.
"I know after hearing your remarks, you'll have an opportunity to serve in other roles, which I'm appreciative for," Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said.
Wagner will continue to impact the community as he will put more time into his other position as a director of institution programs at the University of Houston-Victoria.
He hopes his former political party will make the changes they need to in order to serve the people of Victoria.
Wagner said he longer considers himself a Democrat.
"I hope the Democratic Party and their wisdom will elect one of them who really seem to understand that we need to broaden the tent, get more conservative and more moderate voices in this conversation and not just be a cult of like-minded individuals," he said.